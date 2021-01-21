Oppenheimer Upgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Outperform

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLY. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.42 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $6,860,330.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,757 shares of company stock worth $22,798,388 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

