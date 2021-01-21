Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 320,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

