Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

ORCL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,930,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,604. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

