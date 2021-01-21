Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) were down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 16,473,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 63,061,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.