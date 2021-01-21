Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 454,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 195,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

