Orbs Market Cap Hits $31.84 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $2.67 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.