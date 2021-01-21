Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $25.00. Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 19,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a P/E ratio of 135.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.17.

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) Company Profile (LON:ORNT)

Orient Telecoms Plc provides managed telecommunications services in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company offers broadband, dedicated internet access, wireless, IP Transit, IPLC, leased line, SD-WAN, satellite, private area network, and voice and VOIP solutions; application and security products, such as firewall, antivirus, endpoint security, MS 365, and SIEM services; web and email hosting, and cloud storage and security services; and water drone, smart street light, and hyper health services.

