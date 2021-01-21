Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.17 million and $93,744.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

