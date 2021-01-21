Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $93,744.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

