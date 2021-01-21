Origin Protocol (OGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.96 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $35.91 million and $32.96 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,562,063 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.