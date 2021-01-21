Origin Sport Market Capitalization Tops $651,070.74 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $651,070.74 and approximately $247,656.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00076105 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.