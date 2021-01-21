Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.76 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00008132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.