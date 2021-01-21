Ormeus Coin Hits Market Cap of $852,827.90 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $852,827.90 and $5,922.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067395 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.