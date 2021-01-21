Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.54. 5,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

