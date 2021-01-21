Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.54. 5,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92.
About Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.