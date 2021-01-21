Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650 and have sold 7,596 shares worth $132,450. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORRF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

