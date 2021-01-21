OSI Systems (OSIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY21 guidance at $4.65-5.10 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.65-5.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

