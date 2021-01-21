Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Trading 6.5% Higher

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.18. 2,411,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 365,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFTW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

