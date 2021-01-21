OST Hits Market Cap of $12.27 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $12.27 million and $12.71 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

