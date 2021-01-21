OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 60,835 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 355.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NTG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $114.20.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.