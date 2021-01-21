OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. CIT Group makes up about 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 11,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,969. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

