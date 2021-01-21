OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 240,700 Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Gores Holdings IV comprises 2.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Gores Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHIV. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of GHIV stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 107,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.