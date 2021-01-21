OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 71,000 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Riot Blockchain makes up 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Riot Blockchain as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

RIOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

RIOT traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 387,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,686,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

