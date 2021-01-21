OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys 7,067 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,310.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

USHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,470 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

