OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

