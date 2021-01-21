OTA Financial Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,690,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.21.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

