OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $1.07 Million Position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 208.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,042 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund accounts for approximately 0.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 60.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

