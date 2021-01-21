OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 386.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund makes up about 1.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,489. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.