OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,419 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 4.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,930,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $29,685,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,025,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 1,226,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 354.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 169,637 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 30,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,665. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

