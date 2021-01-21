OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,542,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,375. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

