OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. GigCapital2 accounts for about 1.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.99% of GigCapital2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in GigCapital2 by 6.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 553,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 3rd quarter worth $4,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GigCapital2 alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 593,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $6,713,061.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 939,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,643. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,776. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.