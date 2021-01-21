OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. New Providence Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,089,000.

New Providence Acquisition stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

