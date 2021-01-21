OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $1.33 Million Position in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. GigCapital3 comprises approximately 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GIK stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 17,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,300. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

GigCapital3 Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.