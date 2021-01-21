OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. TCF Financial accounts for about 4.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.11% of TCF Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCF. Raymond James lowered TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.