Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 670.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

