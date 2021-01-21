Oxen (LOKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.13 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $286,088.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.37 or 0.03758843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00422377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.01387324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00580755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00430641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00280037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Oxen Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,934,311 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

