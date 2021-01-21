Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

OXINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

