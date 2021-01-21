Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) Insider Buys £1,980 in Stock

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) insider Alex Starling purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £1,980 ($2,586.88).

OXT opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Thursday. Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.68.

About Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L)

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

