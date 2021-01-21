Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 80649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

OZON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ozon stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,987,000. Ozon comprises approximately 0.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.39% of Ozon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

