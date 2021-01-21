PAC Global (PAC) Market Capitalization Hits $8.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. PAC Global has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $6,657.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 136.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,954,469,161 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.