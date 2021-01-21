PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading 10.5% Higher

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.19 and last traded at $98.74. 8,087,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 1,921,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $760,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

