Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

