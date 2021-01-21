Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,534 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 738,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,386,082. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

