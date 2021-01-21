Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,236. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.