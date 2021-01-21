Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,804 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.19. 27,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average of $474.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

