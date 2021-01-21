Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

MO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 64,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

