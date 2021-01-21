Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of KO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.67. 176,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,930,273. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

