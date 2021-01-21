Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

