Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $11.28 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

