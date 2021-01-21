Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,804 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average of $474.68. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.