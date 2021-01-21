Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,223 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $580.00. 189,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

